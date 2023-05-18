Play Brightcove video

A 29-year-old father from Ivybridge with a serious heart condition died just 24 hours after being discharged from hospital.

Connor Robinson had been living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic condition which can cause the heartbeat to slow down.

Connor lived with a serious heart condition since he was a child. Credit: Family photo

He suffered his first cardiac arrest aged ten, collapsing in the street on his way to school.

In August 2021, aged 29, Connor was admitted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. He was discharged ten days later, but began to feel unwell again the next day.

Living alone in temporary accommodation in Ivybridge, Connor called an ambulance. By the time the paramedics arrived, he was dead.

On Thursday an inquest took place and heard evidence from those involved in Connor's care.

Connor lived with his mother in Cornwall in the months before his death. Credit: Family photo

The court heard that Connor repeatedly declined the chance to have a defibrillator or pacemaker fitted, which could have prolonged his life. An internal investigation found he had been correctly assessed as fit to leave hospital.

Speaking to ITV News outside court, Connor's mother, Cathy Robinson, said: "If somebody dies within 24 hours of leaving hospital, they haven't gone through a formal discharge procedure.

"They've asked for medical intervention, which hasn't been followed up on.

"My son was very vulnerable, so he needed a care package that needed to change and wasn't in place.

"It's utterly distressing to know that your son trusted in authorities who are completely under-resourced."

Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust said they have identified issues with their discharge processes. Credit: ITV News

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: "We would like to once again offer our sincere condolences to Connor’s family.

"As an organisation we are very careful to respect patient’s wishes in determining their care.

"On occasion, those wishes may involve risk and so we undertake careful capacity assessment to ensure those decisions are well made and supported with clinical input.

"Throughout Connor’s treatment staff made efforts to offer potentially lifesaving options over several years and Connor made choices which were right for him at the time, but which may have been different to those suggested by the medical teams.

"We have conducted a full investigation into the circumstances leading up to his death and identified a number of points around his discharge where we can strengthen our processes.

"These were considered and changes have been implemented and embedded as part of our ongoing care.

"We are committed to learning from any adverse events that occur to patients whilst they are in our care and to providing the highest possible quality care to all patients.

"We understand that this won’t diminish the distress felt by Connor’s family and send our heartfelt sympathies."

The coroner recorded a verdict of death by natural causes.