Four men have been charged after a Bristol rapper suffered serious injuries when he was allegedly hit by a car as he walked home from work.

Musician Katungua Tjitendero, known by his stage and rap name K-Dogg, sustained a broken leg, nose and cheekbone during the attack in Horfield on 22 July 2020.

The 24-year-old NHS worker was left unable to walk or stand up and required three operations as a result.

Witnesses also reported hearing the victim being racially abused in the incident which happened on Monks Park Avenue, near Southmead Hospital.

Mr Tjitendero, who was 21 at the time, has now returned to work and is continuing to write and perform music while he recovers, police say.

Phillip Adams, 25, of Southmead, Patrick James, 21, and Jordan McCarthy, 21, both of Lawrence Weston, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, of Bedminster have been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

All four men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 27 June.

A fifth man who was arrested in connection with the investigation faces no further action.

James also faces a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an earlier incident.

On 12 July 2020, a vehicle mounted the pavement on Broadlands Drive, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, allegedly injuring a man on a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries including fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and bruising.

Police said Mr Tjitendero continues to be supported by the charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI).

Detective Superintendent Mike Buck, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand the length of time this complex investigation has taken has been difficult and frustrating, taking its toll on Katungua and his family.

“Criminal proceedings are now underway and the defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“It’s important that there is no reporting, commentary or online posting which could prejudice this case and prevent justice from being done.”

