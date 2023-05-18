A Devon and Cornwall Police officer who gave a lift to his friends with the 'blue lights on' has been sacked. PC Christopher Fletcher was dismissed without notice after members of the misconduct panel found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The police constable faced allegations that between March and June 2020, he breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of confidentiality, orders and instructions, authority, courtesy and respect, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

It was alleged the officer had accessed police intelligence systems for non-policing purposes.

It was also alleged that he pursued a course of conduct towards two individuals, which could be perceived as harassing, bullying, victimising.

A third allegation was that he misused a police vehicle to give a lift to friends during which he illuminated the emergency blue lights and contravened a traffic signal.

It was also alleged he gave a dishonest answer when questioned about events.

Following the four-day public hearing, the panel concluded that the allegations were proven, and that PC Fletcher had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.

On Friday 5 May the panel determined that the officer would be dismissed without notice and his details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing.

Head of Professional Standards, Superintendent Jo Arundale said: “Officers are expected to fulfil their duties to high standards within policing and on this occasion, the officer has fallen below that expectation.

“As a result of his actions and in not fulfilling his duties and responsibilities, he has undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force.

“Conduct of this kind will not be tolerated within Devon & Cornwall Police and therefore this was the right and proper outcome.”