Police divers are searching the port for the missing former Bath Rugby player

Police divers are searching Barcelona port for rugby star Levi Davis who went missing seven months ago.

The former Bath Rugby player was last seen leaving a pub in the Spanish city on 29 October.

His passport was found a few weeks later in the city's port, but despite several reported sightings, the rugby player has not been seen since.

In a tweet written on 18 May, the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police force confirmed divers are looking in the port of Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta - a wetland near the Catalan capital.

"We continue to investigate the disappearance of a man in Barcelona on 29 October," it said.

"We activate the Maritime Police and the Aquatic Unit to search the port of Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta. The case remains open."

Mr Davis appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019, alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans, in a singing group known as Try Star.

Levi Davis was last seen leaving the The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Mr Davis had signed a record deal and had gone to stay with his friend Richard Squire in Ibiza to work on some songs.

Speaking to the BBC in March, Mr Squire said he had dropped Mr Davis off in Ibiza Town on 28 October and had not seen him since.

He said Mr Davis had told him he was heading to Barcelona.

Mr Davis told Mr Squire he would call when he arrived in Barcelona but never did.

Bath Rugby shared a missing persons appeal in November as concerns grew.