Traffic is starting to clear on the M5 Southbound between J13 A419 (Stroud) to J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield) after a lorry left the carriageway.

Gloucestershire Police say the lorry went down an embankment off the motorway shortly before 5.45am today (Thursday 18 May). The driver has minor injuries.Matrix signs have been turned to 50 miles per hour while recovery is arranged.Police say this is likely to affect travel times during rush hour.

All traffic was being temporarily held, but a n update from traffic monitoring site Inrix at 6:43am said: "Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the hard shoulder on M5 Southbound from J13 A419 (Stroud) to J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield). All lanes have been re-opened. Traffic has been released, residual delays remain."

At 7:08am Inrix said: "Traffic easing, earlier accident on M5 Southbound from J13 A419 ( Stroud ) to J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield). Traffic has been released, residual delays remain."

Gloucestershire Police say officers are now leaving the scene for UK Highways to take over and manage the situation.