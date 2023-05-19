The boy who was sexually abused by Timothy Schofield, the brother of TV star Phillip Schofield, says he feels "numb to life" after the ordeal he suffered.

Timothy Schofield, a former police worker from Bath, was jailed for 12 years at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May after being convicted of 11 child sex offences.

He was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

While giving evidence, he told the jury he had watched pornography with the boy who he insisted was over the age of 16 at the time, and denied performing sexual acts on him.

However, the jury found Timothy Schofield guilty on all counts with a majority of 10-2 after more than five hours of deliberation.

'It was only after he was arrested that I felt free to be me'

In a statement read to the court by Robin Shellard, prosecuting, the victim said he was "trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety" before Timothy Schofield was arrested.

He said: “I felt I had no freedom. I often felt panic, stress and fear.

"I felt like I was trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety of the abuse happening again.

“It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt safe. It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt free – free to be me, free to be happy, free to be relaxed.”

The boy added: “I feel more blunt, I feel more bitter, I feel numb to life.

"I know I should feel really happy or really sad but I don’t have the ability to emotionally connect to what is happening.”

Timothy Schofield Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

Timothy Schofield was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

After his conviction, Avon and Somerset Police dismissed Schofield who had been suspended from his job at the force’s headquarters in Portishead after being arrested and charged, without notice.

Speaking outside Bristol Crown Court following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Keith Smith of Avon and Somerset Police said the victim had shown "remarkable bravery" in coming forward.

Schofield was arrested, interviewed and charged within 48 hours of the offences being reported to the force in December 2021.

He was dismissed without notice during a misconduct hearing held after his criminal convictions and will now be placed on a national barred list preventing him from working in law enforcement in the future.

Timothy Schofield was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019 Credit: Elizabeth Cook/ PA

Det Insp Smith said: “The victim in this case has shown remarkable bravery in disclosing the horrific offences committed against them, and their support of the police investigation and court process has been invaluable.

“We hope their courage and determination will encourage other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and speak to the police, no matter how long ago the offences were committed.”

He said the offences committed by Schofield were not connected to his employment with the police but the fact he was a member of police staff will be “of great concern” to the public.

“It’s important to stress that before the allegations were made to the police in December 2021, there were no prior complaints or allegations made about this defendant, and his former colleagues have been horrified by the offences he’s now been convicted of,” Det Insp Smith added.

“But we want to be absolutely clear, we’re on a mission to root out all those who betray the standards and values we’re committed to uphold. The public must be able to trust police officers and staff, and protecting this bond of trust is our priority."