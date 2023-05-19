A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker following a burglary in Devizes.

Wiltshire Police were called at around 8:30PM on Tuesday 16 May following a report that there had been a break in at a flat in Moyne Close.

Officers attended the scene and detained three individuals.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is being urged to call call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230051356. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.