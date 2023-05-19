Emergency services are searching for a person lost at sea after a boat sunk off the Devon coast.

The coastguard, RNLI, police and ambulance service are all at the scene off the coast of Torquay this afternoon, Friday 19 May.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received a report at around 10.30am of a small vessel sinking off the coast with two people on board.

One person has been rescued by the lifeboat while a search is ongoing for the second person.

In a full statement, a spokesperson for MCGA said: "HM Coastguard is coordinating a search after a small vessel with two people on board was reported to have sunk off the coast of Torquay today (May 19).

"The alarm was raised at about 10.30am, prompting the immediate launch of the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Torbay.

"One casualty has been rescued by the lifeboat while a search is ongoing for the second person.

"Nearby vessels are assisting alongside Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat, HM Coastguard’s fixed wing aircraft, and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.

"Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service attended to the survivor. MAIB have been informed."