Great Western Railway has unveiled its new timetable, including more services for the West Country.

The operator called it "the biggest shake-up to railway timetables since the introduction of Intercity Express Trains" in 1966, as it responds to changes in passenger travel patterns.

The new timetable will take effect this Sunday, 21 May, and represent a 5% increase in the number of train services across the network every day.

This includes 44 extra services across the wider Bristol area daily and 65 additional trains per week in South Wales.

GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: “I am really excited to say that this new timetable provides the biggest shake-up in service levels since the introduction of Intercity Express trains – providing more trains where they are needed most and reflecting changes in travel patterns.

"We will deliver more train services, serving even more stations, and providing greater value for money for taxpayers."

GWR services between Gloucester and Bristol will double, with an extra train every hour between Westbury and Bristol.

The number of GWR services across the network on an average weekday will increase from 1,643 in May 2019 to 1,720 in May 2023. Full details are available here.