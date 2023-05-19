A puppy born without an ear opening has undergone rare surgery to fix it.

Rosie, a labrador retriever living in Cornwall, is recovering after having specialist treatment to create an opening for her ear canal.Her owner Jim Searight, from Feock near Truro, first realised something was wrong shortly after bringing Rosie home and cleaning her ears.

The pup was just four months old at the time and had to travel more than 100 miles away for treatment at Cave Veterinary Specialists, an animal hospital in Somerset.

A CT scan by the dermatology department diagnosed atresia of the right ear canal - meaning that Rosie had no ear opening.

It was found that her condition potentially left her at risk of an invasive surgery that would see her entire ear canal removed.

Mr Searight said: "We were concerned due to the potential invasiveness of the surgery."

Fortunately, the vets were able to go ahead with a less intensive surgery. The operation was led by Malcolm Jack, head of surgery and a European specialist in small animal surgery.

The procedure involved the intricate task of creating a new opening for the ear.

"Rosie’s much better now and her hearing is also much improved," Mr Searight said. Malcom Jack, the veterinary surgeon, explained that Rosie's ear canal was relatively healthy, which made his job a lot easier.

He said: "Having a healthy ear canal allowed us to avoid a more invasive surgery which would have involved removing the entire ear canal.“It’s not very often that we undertake such an operation, however, it went very well and Rosie has since returned to us for checks to make sure it is healing.

"She has a lovely nature and it was a delight to be able to help her and her owners.”