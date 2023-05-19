Spaceport Cornwall head Melissa Quinn has announced that she is leaving after nine years in the job.

The Canadian aerospace specialist came to the UK and joined the team based at Newquay Airport in 2014.

She led the UK's first ever space launch in January - which was a result of years of preparation.

However an "anomaly" meant the mission failed, because of a premature shutdown involving the satellites that were launched.

Melissa and her team remained positive after the setback and said it was "just the beginning" for Spaceport Cornwall.

"Everybody's safe, and that's all that matters at the moment", she told ITV News at the time.

Announcing her departure on 19 May, Melissa said she will also look back on her time at Spaceport with fondness.

"I am incredibly proud of what my small, dedicated team, and I have achieved", she said.

Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Quinn.

"Mostly, I am proud of our work with local young people, especially girls, inspiring them to get into STEAM careers.

“I am leaving Spaceport Cornwall at the start of an exciting new chapter, and I will be cheering it on from the side lines.

"I want to say thank you to my team and our partners for helping to deliver our purpose of Space for Good, putting Cornwall on the world’s stage.”

She will leave her role at the end of May.