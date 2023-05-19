Tributes have been paid to a "loving son and brother" from Liskeard who died after a crash in Cornwall that killed two others.

Ben Mason, who was 30, died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the A390 at St Ives at around midnight on 18 April.

The two other people who were killed have not yet been named, but police believe they are a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash. They remain on police bail.

In a statement paying tribute to Mr Mason, his family said he was a "talented and dedicated soul".

"Ben was a loving son and brother, who was highly regarded amongst his friends and colleagues. He lived his life to the full, always longing for adventure and had keen passion for travel", the statement read.

Three people were killed in the crash

“Throughout his life he cared deeply for all animals great and small. He was well known for his infectious smile and cheeky sense of humour.

"A talented and dedicated soul has left this world too early and will forever be missed by those who loved him".

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to report it here, quoting reference 50230120322.