An elderly woman has died after a suspected burglary in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to Greville Court in the town at 11.40pm on 8 May after receiving a report that an a woman had been found unconscious.

Paramedics attended and the woman, who was in her 90s, died the following day.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, police say.

They added that enquiries are ongoing to establish if there was a burglary and officers have been liaising with the coroner's office in relation to the woman's death.

Gloucestershire Police officers are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between 3pm on Saturday 6 May (Coronation Day) when the woman was last seen by relatives, and 11.40pm on Monday 8 May to make contact with them.

Initial enquiries have indicated that a man was seen to be acting suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday 7 May. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a light hooded top underneath.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage who lives nearby or was travelling past the A40 Gloucester Road near to the Esso Red Apple Service Station between these times.

Anyone who called in at the petrol station is also asked to make contact.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 466 of 8 May.