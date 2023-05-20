The Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party have agreed to form a coalition to run South Gloucestershire Council after weeks of talks.

The local authority fell into a state of no overall control following the elections held earlier this month, with the Conservatives losing their majority.

The final results saw the Tories left with 23 councillors - the largest group, while the Lib Dems now have 20 councillors and Labour 17.

This led to weeks of talks between Lib Dems and Labour, with the Conservatives out of power for the first time since 2015.

But on Friday afternoon (19 May), it was announced that the two parties had come to an agreement.

Lib Dem group leader Cllr Claire Young will become council leader and her Labour counterpart Cllr Ian Boulton will be the authority’s co-leader. Both positions will be officially confirmed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday 24 May.

The Tories have branded the deal “the worst of all worlds” and claim it will result in higher costs and poorer public services.

Labour and the Lib Dems have said their agreement includes a shared focus on the climate emergency and helping residents with the cost-of-living crisis.

They will also review how the council forms and passes policy, including local area decision making and greater public involvement.

The two groups will share the South Gloucestershire seat at the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) with commitments to improve local buses and the travel network.

The two parties have signed a written agreement to form an administration. Speaking afterwards, Cllr Young said: “People voted for change in May, following eight years of Conservative rule.

“In discussions with the Labour group it was apparent we had many shared goals to improve the lives of local people. We want to take the council in a different direction, working with local people to make South Gloucestershire a better place for everyone.”

Cllr Boulton said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to put forward a new vision for South Gloucestershire.

“We’re aware of the budgetary challenges at the moment, with the Conservative government failing to fund local authorities properly. That can change at next year’s general election.”

'An unstable coalition between two parties... which have a track record of poor decision making'

But Conservative group leader Cllr Sam Bromiley said: "We are disappointed that Labour and the Liberal Democrats have chosen to exclude the largest party from all discussions on how to run the council.

“This agreement represents the worst of all worlds for South Glos.

“It is an unstable coalition between two parties neither of which has the best interests of residents in mind and both of which have a track record of poor decision making.

“While Labour and the Lib Dems have been locked away from the public making these secret backroom deals, we have been out speaking to residents about the issues that matter to them.

“We will work hard to ensure we don’t see our residents’ council tax pumped into Labour-run Bristol to prop up their buses while our local services are cancelled by the Labour Weca mayor [Dan Norris].

“The coalition must also be focused on protecting our greenbelt and precious green spaces, maintaining our record recycling rates and continuing our achievement of improving school standards.”

The Lib Dems gained three seats at the local elections, with Labour up by six and the Tories losing 10, while one independent was elected.

Together the two coalition groups have 37 of the 61 councillors, taking them beyond the 31 required for a majority.

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting service