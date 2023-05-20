A man in his fifties has been released on conditional bail following the suspicious death of a woman in Bristol.

Police were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens in Southmead just before 10.10pm on Tuesday 16 May by paramedics.

They found a 37-year-old woman from Southmead had died, and are now treating her death as suspicious. An initial post-mortem examination has been inconclusive.

A man in his fifties of no fixed abode was arrested at the address in connection with the investigation on Tuesday night.

Officers have now confirmed he has been released on police bail until August, with conditions including regularly reporting at a police station

Detectives Inspector Mark Newbury said: "We're carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances which led to this woman's untimely death. While the cause remains unexplained we are keeping an open mind and exploring all possibilities."Our thoughts are with the family and we'd ask people not to speculate while we piece together what has happened.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223114111."

Local people are being told to expect to continue seeing an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue. Anyone with concerns is being urged to speak to officers at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area between Monday evening and Tuesday night, or who has any dashcam or other footage, is being urged to get in touch by calling 101 and giving the reference number above.

Alternatively, people can pass on information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.