Meet the talented Irish dancer from Yate winning world titles

  • Watch Seb and Eli-Louise's chat with Rosie.

A 13 year-old girl from Yate near Bristol has said she was left in complete shock after being crowned World Champion Irish Dancer for the third year in a row.

Rosie Rendell was up against 40 other dancers from as far away as the USA and Australia at the under-14 championships in Killarney, Ireland in April.

Despite taking the crown twice before, Rosie told ITV News she couldn't believe it when her name was called as the winner.

She said: "It didn't feel real. I felt like I was dreaming. There were 40 people in the age group so I wasn't expecting to win.

"I thought 'let's just have fun and then whatever I get is what I get.' I tried my hardest and I was so nervous to get up there and dance. A lot of us were really nervous backstage but I was just trying to ignore it.

"I got up there and danced and I think it went really well and then we had to wait ages for the result. When my name was called first I just thought 'oh my God!'"

Special train trip through Devon marks 50 years of Dart Steam Railway Company
Spaceport Cornwall boss Melissa Quinn quits role

Her mother, Michelle, and father, John, say she deserves the victory having worked tirelessly in training.

Michelle said: "She works so hard and she sacrifices a lot. She puts everything into it and I couldn't be more proud of her really. She's just amazing."

Rosie began her dancing career with ballet before noticing some Irish Dancers practicing down the corridor.

She said: "I was speaking to my mum about it and told her it looked really interesting and that I wanted a go. Now I train 4 times a week and I really love it."

Rosie plans to keep competing and hopes to audition for Riverdance when she is old enough.