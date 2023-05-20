Play Brightcove video

Watch Seb and Eli-Louise's chat with Rosie.

A 13 year-old girl from Yate near Bristol has said she was left in complete shock after being crowned World Champion Irish Dancer for the third year in a row.

Rosie Rendell was up against 40 other dancers from as far away as the USA and Australia at the under-14 championships in Killarney, Ireland in April.

Despite taking the crown twice before, Rosie told ITV News she couldn't believe it when her name was called as the winner.

She said: "It didn't feel real. I felt like I was dreaming. There were 40 people in the age group so I wasn't expecting to win.

"I thought 'let's just have fun and then whatever I get is what I get.' I tried my hardest and I was so nervous to get up there and dance. A lot of us were really nervous backstage but I was just trying to ignore it.

"I got up there and danced and I think it went really well and then we had to wait ages for the result. When my name was called first I just thought 'oh my God!'"

Her mother, Michelle, and father, John, say she deserves the victory having worked tirelessly in training.

Michelle said: "She works so hard and she sacrifices a lot. She puts everything into it and I couldn't be more proud of her really. She's just amazing."

Rosie began her dancing career with ballet before noticing some Irish Dancers practicing down the corridor.

She said: "I was speaking to my mum about it and told her it looked really interesting and that I wanted a go. Now I train 4 times a week and I really love it."

Rosie plans to keep competing and hopes to audition for Riverdance when she is old enough.