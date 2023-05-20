A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Gloucestershire last night (19 May).

It happened at around 10:50pm on Ermin Street, near to the Invista Textile Factor, in Brockworth.

The rider of the motorcycle was an 18-year-old man from the Brockworth area. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of this morning (20 May), the road remains closed between the junctions of Vicarage Lane and Hucclecote Road.

The closure is expected to be in place until late morning due to accident investigation work.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The incident involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

"A 36-year-old man from Tetbury and a 32-year-old man from Brockworth have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody at this time."

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask that if anyone has information or dashcam footage contact the force and quote the incident 538 of 19 May.