Exmoor Zoo has announced that a rare baby maned wolf has been born at the site for the first time.

The pup was born in April this year to parents Sabrina and Nephew.

Staff at the zoo have said he's being well cared for and is just starting to join his parents outside, often being carried by his mum in her jaws.

The baby maned wolf can be seen being carried around in the jaws of his mother Credit: Exmoor Zoo

Zoo director Danny Reynolds said: “We have been part of the breeding program for 15+ years. Initially we just exhibited males so a female from the breeding programme really got us very excited!

"Maned wolves typically only breed once a year and within 8 weeks of her arrival from Shepreth Zoo, she had given birth.

"Maned wolves are a species in decline in the wild. Threatened due to habitat destruction and persecution from farmers it is a wonderful achievement for all of us at Exmoor Zoo”.

While the baby wolf will be reliant on his mother's milk for about three months, his parents have already begun regurgitating their food in the den.

What is a maned wolf?

The species is said to be similar to a 'fox-like dog on stilts', with adult maned wolves growing to be almost one metre tall.

From the Patagonian grasslands of South America, maned wolves are the largest Canid in South America but are in decline in the wild.

The species are initially born blind with dark brown fur for camouflage. But after about 10 weeks, they get their typical red coat and white tipped tails will begin to appear.

The baby maned wolf is said to be doing well Credit: Exmoor Zoo

They have a diet that consists of 50% fruit, and a Patagonian fruit called the lobeira, meaning "fruit of the wolf", has been named after them.

But they also enjoy eating chicken, which has brought them into conflict with farmers.

They are also known as 'skunk wolves' as they have a strong, sweet smell that can often be smelt in the zoo's car park on hot summer days.

With warm weather predicted, staff at the zoo hope visitors will get many chances to see the puppy growing.