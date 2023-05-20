The creators behind Europe's biggest street art festival have taken over the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire this weekend.

Upfest street artists are creating conservation-inspired artworks today (20 May) and tomorrow with a 'Live Paint Takeover'.

The eight street artists include Aspire, Bex Glover, Cheo, David Puck, Felix Braun, The Hass, Sian Storey, Silent Hobo and Sophie Long.

Each artist is tasked with creating large-scale artworks, drawing inspiration from the wide range of conservation work Bristol Zoological Society does.

The zoo has a range of programme across the globe, from saving critically endangered lemur leaf frogs in Costa Rica, the western lowland gorillas in Equatorial Guinea to the rivers of the UK where white-clawed crayfish are in decline.

Street artist Sian Storey said: "I've decided to focus on the Eastern black rhino because they are going to be new to the zoo.

"They are critically endangered but also I love the contrast that they are very powerful but also very vulnerable."

Visitors can watch the artworks come to life over the weekend.

Wild Place Project visitors can check out the pieces from world-class street artists and watch the artworks come to life in the Tower Meadow.

Upfest co-founder, Stephen Hayles, said: “This is a brilliant project and we can’t wait to bring a splash of colour to this amazing organisation.

"It’s great to be working with Wild Place Project and highlighting all the conservation work they do through art and for visitors to see the installations be created with the Live Paint Takeover.”

Upfest usually takes place in Bedminster each year - with artists taking over the area's streets to paint dozens of murals.

But due to rising costs, organisers have cancelled the event this year and are moving to a biannual model.

Commenting on this change, Stephen said: "It means we have an 'off year' to to do exciting projects like this and equally raise the money that's needed to put the festival on.

"Moving to a two year model means that we can keep it sustainable and keep the artists coming to Bristol every other year."

Due to rising costs, Upfest will take place every two years from 2024 Credit: ITV News

When the paint has dried, Wild Place Project and Upfest will host SpringFest this May half-term.

SpringFest includes games and crafts for all the family, as well as following the new art trail through Tower Meadow. Activities will kick off between 12:30pm to 3:30pm every day.

Justin Morris, CEO of Bristol Zoological Society, said: “We’re over the moon to be partnering with Upfest on this brand new project.

"Street art is such a huge part of Bristol and we couldn’t be more excited to bring in incredible street artists to create bespoke artworks showcasing the vital work we do to protect endangered species and animal habitats around the world.

"It will definitely be a weekend to remember."

The exhibition will stay up in the grounds of the Wild Place Project for six months for more visitors to enjoy.