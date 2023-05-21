An air ambulance has attended a collision in a car park near Gloucester, which saw one woman injured.

Great Western Air Ambulance sent a helicopter to the Tesco Extra on Bristol Road in Quedgley at around 11:15am yesterday (20 May).

It is believed a woman was knocked down by a car in the shop's car park and that she was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood the air ambulance landed at the the car park of the Haywain pub near the supermarket.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "We were called at 11.14am by the ambulance service to Tesco to help with a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. One person was taken to hospital by land ambulance."

Anyone with any information about the crash is now being urged to contact the force by calling 101.