A man has died in a serious crash on a major A road in Somerset last night (20 May).

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses after the collision on the A303 near Ilchester.

The incident, which happened just before 7pm, involved a black Skoda Citigo which crashed into a lorry which was parked and unattended in a layby.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Despite the efforts of members of the public, police, fire and ambulance crews, the driver and sole occupant of the car could not be saved.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them."

A stretch of the A303 was closed until 3am this morning (21 May) to allow accident investigation work to take place.

The force is appealing for witnesses and ask that if you saw the crash or have any dashcam footage which could help, to call 101 and give the reference 5223117751.