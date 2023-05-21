Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of motorcyclists have joined a global fundraising ride in aid of men's mental health.

350 bikers took part in Bristol's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) today (21 May).

The route began in Cheddar Gorge, went through Bristol city centre and ended in Keynsham where an event was held with food, drinks and music.

The DGR was started in Sydney, in 2012 by Mark Hawwa who was inspired by a photo of TV's Mad Men Don Draper riding a classic bike while wearing his finest suit.

Bikers are therefore invited to dress smartly, ride classic and vintage motorcycles while raising funds for charity.

Sean Good set up the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Bristol in 2014.

DGR is now a global phenomenon with 400,000 riders in 802 cities, spread across 115 countries.

Since its conception, more than £35 million has been raised for Movember which supports men's mental health programmes and prostate cancer research.

Sean Good set up the Bristol DGR in 2014 as he was inspired by his own experiences serving in the British Army for 16 years.

In its first year, around 15 riders took part and Sean is "incredibly proud" by how much it has grown.

Sean said: "I've seen first hand the sharp end of men's mental health and the impact of that.

"It's sadly getting to a point where I've lost more friends post Afghan and Iraq than we actually lost during.

"So that was the focus for me to set DGR up here. Its nice to see it grow and feel like I'm making a change and impact."

In 2022, Bristol's DGR raised more than £22,000 for charity and this year, donations look set to beat that.