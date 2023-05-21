A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Chippenham town centre.

Adam Howard, of Rudman Park, has been remanded in custody after a violent incident on the High Street at around 7.20pm on Friday 12 May.

The 30-year-old will appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 22 May).

Wiltshire Police is asking people to come forward with information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you saw anything or can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230049935."