Firefighters have worked throughout the night to put out a thatched cottage fire in Studley near Calne.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Wiltshire at around 10.40am yesterday (20 May).

Crews found it "well alight" and multiple engines, support vehicles and senior officers were called in to help tackle the blaze.

Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were also called in to support the local fire service.

The blaze saw crews working throughout the night and into Sunday morning Credit: Calne Fire Station.

Staff worked throughout the night to control the fire.

Crews from Calne Fire Station returned this morning at around 6:40am to relieve those working overnight and brought the fire to a close.

The blaze, which took around 20 hours to put out, saw black smoke billowing from the roof of the cottage, while firefighters used a range of hoses and a ladder to make sure it was completely out.

Yesterday morning, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were attending a "two storey thatched property measuring approximately 5m x 15m with roof well alight."

The fire has now been extinguished. Credit: Calne Fire Station.

Shortly before midday on Saturday, a spokesperson for the fire service said: "Eight pumping appliances, one water carrier, one ALP and one support unit currently in attendance.

"Three further pumping appliances have also been mobilised. Salvage of property being undertaken with six breathing apparatus wearers.

"Fire being extinguished using two main jets."

But this morning, a spokesperson for Calne fire station said: "10.41 yesterday morning we were mobilised to a thatch roof fire in Studley.

"Being 1st in attendance we found a thatch well alight and crews quickly got to work.

"Crews worked hard through out the day and night to extinguish the fire.

"At 06.40 this morning we returned to relive crews that had been working overnight and brought this incident to a close.

"Thanks to Rapid Relief Team UK for providing fire ground refreshments, all attending crews for their help and local residents."