The sun was out as thousands of runners hit the roads of Exeter for the Great West Run 2023 today (21 May).

Starting and finishing at the Exeter Arena, competitors could choose from a half marathon, a 10k race or a community mile.

Rob Bugden calls his fundraising challenge "5 for 5" Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Among those taking part in the main event this year was Rob Bugden, a former RAF physical training instructor from Cornwall, who was paralysed after a parachute accident in 2016.

This is the second of five half marathons he's doing this year to raise money for five different charities.

Rob said: "It is just about getting to the end and enjoying it. I am not really worried about how quickly I get round. I'm just getting round and then possibly treating myself to a cold beer after!"

One of his support walkers is Julia McQuillen-Wright, whose daughter also has spinal injuries.

Julia said "She had the same injury as Rob. He is an amazing human. His energy and power has helped us as a family so it's not just about the charities today. It's about spinal injury and awareness."

Runners who record a personal best get to ring the bell Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Alex Carter, a runner from Bath, was the first man to cross the line in the half marathon, finishing with a personal best time of 1 hour 7 minutes 25 seconds.

He said: "It was actually a PB today which I was really surprised about on such a tough course. Brilliant support from everyone, especially the other runners, yes I really enjoyed it. It was just really hot and hilly."

The finish line at Exeter Arena Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Rosie Mew, a member of the local South West Road Runners club, was the first woman to finish the half marathon distance.

She said: "There were lots of people out on the street with bells and music and they were clapping. It was brilliant."