A rescue donkey that wowed Britain's Got Talent judges with her painting skills has been put to sleep due to illness.

Patty, who lived at HorseWorld in Bristol, was found to have acute liver failure after staff noticed she had not been acting like herself.

She came to HorseWorld in September 2005 from Romania, where a supporter of HorseWorld spotted her at an auction "in a very poor state".

In a statement, the charity described Patty as being the "matriarch" of the herd and "adored by all".

Patty was known for her creativity. Credit: HorseWorld

It said: "When she arrived, she received food, shelter, and veterinary care; with that and some much-needed love and kindness she recovered well.

"The grooms quickly noticed Patty was a smart donkey and her intelligence meant she often got up to mischief.

"She was fantastic at clicker training and was an avid painter.

"Patty was the matriarch of the donkey herd and loved to be around her friends.

"She was always a favourite at events and had plenty of fans and sponsors, obviously, she was adored by all."