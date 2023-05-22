Bristol's biggest independent music festival Love Saves The Day 2023 is just around the corner.

The two-day music festival will take place at Bristol's iconic Ashton Court on 27 and 28 May.

The award-winning event attracts music-lovers from all across the country and will feature more than 175 artists from across the UK and beyond.

Here's all of the information you need for the festival, from locations to line-ups.

Where is Love Saves The Day taking place?

The festival will be returning to Ashton Court Estate for a second year after the location was used for the first time in 2022.

Who is on the line-up for Love Saves The Day?

Headliners for 2023 include Fatboy Slim, Years & Years, Four Tet and The Sugababes. Credit: Love Saves The Day

This year Fatboy Slim will headline the Saturday of the festival with Years & Years taking the headline spot on the Sunday.

Other big names on day one include drum and bass legend Andy C, a DJ set from electronic music duo Groove Armada as well as a joint set from Sub Focus and Dimension.

For those looking for a touch of nostalgia and Kelis will also perform on the Saturday of this year's Love Saves The Day.

On the Sunday of the event, the line-up includes the likes of Shy FX and Bristol stars My Nu Leng and Eats Everything.

Katy B and Sugababes are also set to perform on the Sunday of the festival.

Revellers at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

What are the set times for Love Saves The Day?

Music will start at 12pm on both days, with the festival ending at 11pm. Last entry is 8pm.

The full list of set times will be available on the festival's website.

How do you get to Love Saves The Day?

A 'Love Bus' will run from Bristol Temple Meads to the festival site and back for £6 per person.

The Love Bus stops at Temple Approach, the Queen Square bus stop on Prince Street and just outside Broad Quay in the centre before heading to Ashton Court.

The festival also encourages walking or cycling and has a bike-lock park located on Kennel Lodge Road near the Bower Ashton Campus.

There are options for travel for those commuting from outside Bristol too - the festival has partnered with Big Green Coach to transport people from further afield.

How to buy tickets for Love Saves The Day

There are still some final release tickets available to buy via the Love Saves The Day website.

On the 19 May, festival organisers said: "Important update! Love Saves The Day 23' is now looking likely to sell out next week.

"We realise a lot of people may be waiting for next week's payday, but if you want to be in the crowd next weekend we strongly advise getting your ticket asap."