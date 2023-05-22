A "possible grenade" has been found at West Bay beach in Dorset.

Police received a report at 1.14pm that a device believed to be a grenade had been discovered on the beach.

It comes after emergency services attended East Beach at West Bay after a cliff fall overnight.

The suspected grenade was found following a cliff fall in West Bay. Credit: Lauren Franco

Police and the coastguard have cordoned off the beach and the coast path between West Bay and Freshwater.

Dorset Police have now maintained the beach closure after the discovery of the possible grenade and say they are liaising with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Updates to follow.