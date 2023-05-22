Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the plaque is unveiled.

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Bristol in a "bittersweet" tribute to a famous American singer who tragically died in a car crash after performing in the city.

The memorial to Eddie Cochran - a famous American singer from the 1960s - was revealed on Monday, 22 May.

Eddie played his last ever show at the Hippodrome in 1960 before getting a taxi to the airport in London. He died in a car crash on his way there, aged just 21.

Born Ray Edward Cockran in October 1938, 'Eddie' was a first generation rock and roll guitarist from Minnesota who was inspired by Elvis Presley.

Eddie Cochran played his very last show at the Hippodrome in 1960. Credit: Bristol Hippodrome

'Sittin' in the Balcony' was his first hit in 1957, followed by 'Summertime Blues' and 'C'mon Everybody' the year after.

Eddie wrote witty lyrics about being a teenager in 1950s California, helped by his girlfriend Sharon Sheeley.

She was also travelling to London that fateful night in 1960 and sustained injuries when the taxi crashed.

Eddie Cochran 'Three Steps to Heaven' was issued shortly after his death and reached number one in the UK.

After his blue plaque was unveiled today, a Hippodrome spokesman said: "It's a bittersweet honour to be the last venue Eddie ever played.

"In his short 21 years, he had such an incredible impact that arguably shaped much of the music scene in the sixties."

