A 12-year-old boy was kicked, punched and chased by a group of youths in Midsomer Norton last week.

The attack happened at around 6.20pm on Wednesday 17 May in the St Chads Green area.

Avon and Somerset Police say the boy was assaulted by another youth of a similar age, sustaining facial bruising and swelling, but he did not need hospital treatment.

Officer in the case PC Gemma Fry said: “This was a particularly nasty assault in which the victim was punched and kicked after being chased by a group of youths.

“We’d like to reassure the public that an investigation into what happened is underway. A boy, who is not living in the local area, is due to attend a voluntary police interview in due course.

“The local neighbourhood team has been made aware to assist with their proactive patrol plans.

PC Fry continued: “We are aware mobile phone footage was captured at the time. We have a copy of it and it will assist us with our ongoing enquiries.

“However, we would please ask all members of the public not to share it on social media as we have a duty of care to the victim and would not want the wider dissemination of that footage to impact on any potential future legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223115040.