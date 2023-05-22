A bus driver who popped out to buy some bread left with a winning £1million National Lottery scratchcard - and a cold doner kebab.

Steve Goodwin, from Holsworthy in South Devon, ordered a doner from his local takeaway before popping into the nearby Co-Op to buy a loaf of bread.

“I went into the kebab shop next door first to order a doner and I then shopped in the store for some bread and stuff and got to the till to pay," he said.

"I decided to buy a scratchcard and scratched it when I got outside."

It was at this point the 51-year-old realised he'd won £1million. When he went back in, staff at the supermarket confirmed he had to contact National Lottery to verify the win.

“I had been a bit longer than I thought so I went into the kebab shop, got my doner, and drove home," he said.

"I can’t remember much of the journey, as I was a bit emotional. I am not embarrassed to say I shed a tear."

Steve was left so shocked that he was unable to eat his dinner.

He said: “I sat in the kitchen and tried to eat my kebab, but I couldn’t. In the end, I just put it in the bin. I then told my landlady that I needed to make an important call and asked if I could use her landline, and I rang the National Lottery people.”

Steve and his girlfriend Heidi are now living debt free. Credit: National Lottery

Steve then called his partner Heidi and his mum to tell them both the good news.

He said: “No-one believed me, I had to take a photo and send a picture. I too couldn’t really believe it. I just sat there looking at it, holding it tightly. And that night I put the scratchcard in an envelope and put it under my pillow for safekeeping."

Steve is originally from Leicester but moved down to Devon for a more relaxed way of life and to be closer to his parents who live in the south west. He re-trained as a bus driver and passed his test last year.

After winning on Easter Monday, Steve went straight to work the next day for his normal shift travelling between Launceston and Plymouth.

He said: "As the people hopped on, I was chuckling to myself. There I was a bus driver, with a load of passengers on board, and nobody knows I’m a millionaire.

"I love my job, it's great to meet so many people and the countryside as you drive around is sometimes breathtaking. The people at my depot have been great with me as the new boy.

"When they found out I had won, they were delighted for me. They couldn’t be happier for me.”

Steve and his girlfriend Heidi have bought a holiday and Steve has bought a new car. Both have always rented, so they’ll be buying a home together with the winnings.

He said: "I’ve never had much, ever. I’ve always rented, just throwing my money away on a roof over my head. The win will change everything. We’ll have a home for the first time ever, with no mortgage and still have enough for retirement.

"I will continue working, so will Heidi but we plan to have more holidays. We are now both debt free which is unbelievable and it’s a wonderful nest egg for our retirement. Life is pretty good."