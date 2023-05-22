Police say they are 'extremely concerned' about the welfare of a teenager who is missing from the Swindon area.

Wiltshire Police have started an urgent appeal to find 17-year-old Leo, but are telling people not to approach him if they see him.

He has been missing since Friday 19 May from around lunchtime.

Leo is described as a white male, 175cm tall of slim build with brown hair.

If anyone knows where the teenager is, they are being asked to contact police on 101.