A large fire broke out at a historic thatched building in Somerset in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 22) .

Residents of Kingston Road are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were alerted to the blaze at around 2am on Monday 22 May.

In a tweet at 3.17am, the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with a large incident in Kingston Road, Taunton, which is producing lots of smoke.

The road is still closed.

"We advise you to keep your windows shut in the vicinity, and please avoid the area of Kingston Road."

12 Crews were at the scene, including teams from Crediton, Taunton and Chard.

Kingston Road remains closed and is expected not to reopen for most of the day.

Avon and Somerset Police added: "Emergency services are at a house fire which closed Kingston Road Taunton at 2am Mon 22 May.

"The resident is safe but residents are urged to keep doors/windows closed. The road is expected to be closed for much of the day."