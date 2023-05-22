A major police search took place after a taxi driver was injured in Bristol on Sunday 21 May.

He was wounded after dropping off a group of young people in Brislington, police say.

A 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "The victim, who is in his 50s, dropped a number of youths off near to Choke Walk.

"An altercation is then believed to have occurred at a residential property involving the group and a male, with a car and the building sustaining damage.

"Subsequently the male is reported to have pursued the group back towards the taxi while in possession of a bladed article."

The taxi driver was injured during the incident, the spokesman added.

He continued: “Officers on patrol found the injured man at about 9.15pm and paramedics were called.

"The driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The youths involved left the scene, reportedly in possession of weapons, including baseball bats.

"A search of the surrounding area was conducted by officers, with support of the National Police Air Service helicopter.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent causing grievous bodily harm at about 11.50pm. He remains in custody at this time.

"Enquiries to identify all those involved are ongoing. A baseball bat was recovered by officers in the Callington Road area overnight.

"We'd please ask anyone with information about the incident to call 101 and quote reference number 5223118527. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."