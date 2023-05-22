A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Gloucester on Saturday 20 May.

Gloucestershire Police officers say they are investigating a report that a man approached the teenager near the visitor centre at around 9pm.

She told him to leave her alone and tried to walk away, and he then grabbed the girl’s arm and her breasts without her consent. She pushed him off her and ran away.

The man was described as being white with a tanned complexion, had blue eyes, was aged in his 30s and was around 5ft 11ins tall.

At the time there was a group of men nearby who may have been having a barbecue and might have witnessed what took place.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was part of the group, or may have information which could assist.

You can provide information to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 95 of 22 May.