A 35-year-old man who raped a child and went on the run before lying to police about what happened has been jailed.

Wayne Leigh, of Somerset Terrace in Bedminster, was found guilty of raping a child under 16 years old and perverting the course of justice.

He was jailed for a total of seven years and six months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 22 May.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has also been imposed and Leigh has been ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

The court heard the teenage victim was raped in a property in Bristol between January and February last year.

Leigh was arrested for the offences in April 2022 but failed to answer his bail in July and went on the run.

Following extensive searches, officers found him nine days later living in a tent in a woodland area.

During police enquiries, Leigh lied to officers from Avon and Somerset Police about a piece of clothing of his that was used to link him to the crime and manipulated those around him to lie about his whereabouts.

Leigh was brought to justice by the Operation Topaz Child Exploitation Team, who also supported the victim throughout the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Forde said: "We would like to commend the strength and bravery of the victim in coming forward.

"In her personal statement, the victim described how frightened she was of Leigh. He was much older than her and she thought he was not someone who would harm her.

"A dangerous offender is now behind bars because of the victim's courage in supporting the investigation.

"Leigh deliberately targets vulnerable children and adults and manipulates them for his own purpose. Hopefully, today's sentence will give people the courage to come forward and to gain justice."

If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, recent or non-recent, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse. org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.