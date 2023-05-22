Monday 22 May 2023 at 8:47am

A grandmother from Bath, who was reported missing while on a Greek island holiday, has been found dead.

Susan Hart, 74, vanished in Telendos on 30 April.

Her worried family issued an appeal for information.

Mrs Hart reportedly planned to read a book while her husband, Ed, went rock climbing.

Mrs Hart went missing on the island of Telendos.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in Greece.

Mrs Hart previously worked for the World Health Organisation.

She has three daughters who grew up in Bath and now live abroad.

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed staff were providing assistance to the family and were in talks with local authorities.