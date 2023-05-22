Royal Mail issues apology as delays see people miss hospital appointments

People say they have missed hospital appointments and lost medication due to Royal Mail delivery delays.

People have told ITV News their hospital letters have turned up weeks after appointments were scheduled while medication has also been "lost".

Some also said they were receiving other people's post.

It comes after a Royal Mail spokesman acknowledged that there had been delays to post in Weston-super-Mare, due to resourcing issues like "vacancies and sick absences".

There has also been issues in Bristol and Yatton.

One resident ITV News West Country: "I had an appointment turn up three weeks after I was supposed to be there, it had been posted four months previously.

"I was logged as a non-attendee and had to start the referral process again. Different now, they text you and if you use NHS app things show on there.

"Can't rely on the post at all, too much goes missing and have had my ID stolen and credit cards and loans been taken out through post going missing."

Another said: "You're lucky to get post in our area. It’s often delivered once maybe twice a week.

"I missed a package and their new card system is they will return next day. No nothing. Nor the next day. I booked a redelivery for the following Tuesday - still nothing."

Meanwhile, one woman wrote: "10 days of medication never turned up. Our whole village is the same, very hit and miss."

Delays in Weston-super-Mare

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are sorry some customers within Weston-Super-Mare have experienced delays.

"The service locally has recently been impacted by resourcing issues, including vacancies and sick absences.

“Firm efforts are being made to resolve the issue, including the recent addition of agency staff and ongoing recruitment for full-time members of staff.

"Delays are not universal across the area with deliveries across many routes being made on time, six days a week when there is mail to be delivered.

“Further long-term plans are in place to ensure the reliability of the local operation. We encourage anyone with concerns about the delivery of their mail to contact Royal Mail customer service on 03457 740 740 or via www.royalmail.com.”

Delays nationwide

There have been delays in other areas of the country, including five Bristol post codes and one in Yatton.

Royal Mail said on its website that it would "rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers" in these areas.

"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive," it said.

The affected areas in the South West are:

Bristol South DO (BS3, BS13 and BS41)

Bristol South East DO (BS4 and BS14)

Weston Super Mare DO (BS22, BS23 and BS24)

Yatton DO (BS49)