A search is underway for a missing girl, 12, who was last seen in Lyme Regis.

Zanete Rozenberga was reported missing at 7.48pm on Sunday 21 May, after having last been seen the previous evening.

She is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with long dark blond hair.

It is believed she is wearing a T-shirt, cargo-style trousers and white trainers.

Inspector Jamie Heath, of Dorset Police, said: “Officers are searching the area in an effort to find Zanete, but we have so far been unsuccessful.

“Due to her age we need to find her urgently to ensure she is safe and well.

“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Zanete since the last sighting and can help us establish where she might be.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Dorset Police.