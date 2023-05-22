People are being urged to stay away from the cliffs at West Bay in Dorset after a rock fall.

They are currently being described as being "extremely dangerous".

Emergency services were called at around 8.45pm last night (Sunday) to East Beach, where part of the cliff had given way.

Crews were met by Dorset Police and West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team, who advised that members of the public believed there may have been people along the beach below the cliffs at the time of the fall.

The area has been closed off as it is thought further rock falls could happen. Credit: Bridport Fire Station

One land ambulance was sent to the scene.

Due to the high tide and the unstable cliffs, access to the cliff fall was not possible.

A drone was used to search the area around the rock fall.

Further investigations, which included looking through CCTV footage, found that no people were believed to have been on or below the cliffs or on the footpath just before or during the collapse.

The police and Coastguard have cordoned off the beach and the coast path between West Bay and Freshwater.

In a statement posted on social media Bridport Fire Station said:

"The cliffs are extremely dangerous. Further rock falls are expected.

"Stay away from the top and base of the cliffs."