Teenager dies in 'tragic' incident on Devon cliffs

An 18-year-old has fallen to her death from cliffs in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the "tragic" incident near the village of Hope Cove on Friday 19 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the young woman's body was recovered at around 4.40pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "An 18-year-old woman from Kingsbridge was reported to have fallen from the cliff and was confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed."

The teenager has been named locally as Keeleigh Plant, who attended Kingsbridge Community College.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.

Kingsbridge Community College principal Tina Graham and Education South West trust lead Matthew Shanks issued a statement following Keeleigh's death.

It says: “On behalf of everyone at Kingsbridge Community College, we want to convey our sadness at this tragic event.

"Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Keeleigh's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many students and staff whose lives she enriched throughout her time at Kingsbridge Community College.

"The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and we ask that Keeleigh’s family, friends and teachers are given the time, space and respect needed to come to terms with this tragedy."