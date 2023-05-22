Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Artur Makouski crashes a stolen car, fleeing through a car wash.

A man has been jailed after crashing a stolen car in Shepton Mallet whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Artur Makouski pleaded guilty to a number of offences following an incident earlier this year where he failed to stop for police.

At around midday on Sunday 22 January, officers from Avon and Somerset Police became aware of a car suspected of being stolen on the A361.

After locating the vehicle near Whitstone Road, Makouski failed to stop for police and drove dangerously to try to avoid being arrested.

Officers did not pursue the car but moments later saw the grey Lexus the 27-year-old was driving collided with several vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

He attempted to flee on foot through a car wash, but was found and arrested in a field a short distance away.

Fortunately no-one was injured during the incident, although the road was closed for a number of hours.

Subsequent enquiries established the Lexus Makouski was driving had been reported stolen in London.

Makouski, of Morland Road in Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drink-driving, as well as driving without insurance or a valid licence.

He was jailed for 12 months at Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 16 May and disqualified from driving for three years. He will be required to pass an extended driving test after his disqualification expires before being allowed behind the wheel again.Officer in the case PC Jake Edwards said: "The collisions the defendant caused affected several innocent motorists going about their normal Sunday morning. Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of Artur Makouski’s dangerous actions.

“The sentence imposed on the defendant from court is a welcome result. We hope it sends a clear message that dangerous driving on the roads of Avon and Somerset is wholly unacceptable and we will seek positive prosecutions against any such offenders.”