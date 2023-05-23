Cornwall Council has said it will be teaching staff how to turn off lights after coming under fire for leaving one of its buildings "lit up like a Christmas tree".

A dog walker discovered a fully lit-up, but empty, Chy Trevail building at 9.30pm on a Saturday night earlier this month.

The man who took the pictures showing lights and TVs left on said: “I was out dog walking at Chy Trevail in Bodmin and I noticed the place lit up like a Christmas tree. How can the council justify leaving all the lights and TVs on?

“We’re constantly told there is an energy crisis. They put our council tax up. For what reason? Because they have forgotten to employ staff that are qualified to use a light switch?”

Zero carbon impact by 2030

Cornwall Council has pledged to reduce its carbon impact to zero by 2030, one of its key targets is the reduction of energy use and emissions in its buildings.

Chy Trevail was built in 2015 and is said to have a "highly energy efficient design."

A council spokesperson said: "Following an investigation, we can confirm the atrium lights at Chy Trevail were left switched on accidentally on this occasion. Training will be given to ensure this is an isolated incident.

"Cornwall Council is committed to reducing its energy use and has taken many steps to do so, including the installation of solar panels at both County Hall in Truro and at Chy Trevail.

"A new lighting control system has also been installed in Truro to ensure the amount of time lights are left switched on is minimised."

The lights inside Bodmin's Chy Trevail were left on after hours Credit: LDRS

This isn't the first time that Cornwall Council has been accused of wasting energy.

Five years ago another dog walker, Nigel Bundock, took images of Chy Trevail lit up at night. He also claimed that the windows were open when the heating was on.

He described the discovery as “frustrating” and “annoying”, adding: “I was taking loads of photos to prove that that’s every day, it’s not just one-offs.

"Some will say I’m petty, but no, I work hard, I have to work every day to pay for that and the council tax."

At the time the council claimed that the lights being on was due to an issue with the building's lighting sensors which it was working to repair.

Just last summer, Cornwall Council’s main office building – Lys Kernow (New County Hall) in Truro – was also photographed with all the lights on at gone midnight, which the council said was due to maintenance work.

Residents compared the building to Blackpool illuminations.

Credit: Lee Trewhela, Local Democracy Reporting Service