Video shows Richard Fox during the riots. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man who shouted abuse and knocked police officers off their feet during the Bristol riots in 2021 has been jailed.

Richard Fox, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

The initially peaceful protest was against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill, proposing to give extended power to police to shut down demonstrations. However, as the day went on there were clashes between police and protesters outside Bridewell Police Station.

People were injured, including 44 police officers. Police estimate the cost of repairing all the damage was more than £250,000.

Fox claimed that he actions were to calm things down, however, Judge James Patrick disagreed with Fox's claims and described his actions as "violent".

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Richard Fox sought to push, shove and kick officers. The wealth of evidence caught on their bodyworn’ cameras has helped lead to a guilty plea for violence disorder.

“There can be no excuse for wanton disorder and it is only right those responsible for the shameful night of violence witnessed in March 2021 are sentenced accordingly.”

Fox is the 35th person to be jailed in connection with the riots, with total sentences totalling more than 100 years.