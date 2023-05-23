A police dog working in Somerset has been declared champion at the National Police Dog Trials.

Belle and her handler PC Pete Flinn competed against 20 dogs and handlers in disciplines including tracking, searching, crowd control and obedience at the competition in Nottingham.

Belle, who is six years old, is based at Bridgwater Police Centre and PC Flinn said her favourite thing in the world is to go to work.

He added: "She was actually born in sight of my childhood home and it seems meant to be that we're a team and drive past there every day we go to work."

Sergeant Nick Dalrymple said: "I am so proud of Pete and Belle. Such an incredible achievement to be crowned National Police Dog Champion.

"This team has achieved the highest overall standards in all disciplines over four days of some very demanding tests. They have competed with the best dogs in the UK and come out on top.

"Belle is a credit to Pete and our fantastic training team at the Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training Centre."