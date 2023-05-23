The case against a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of the murder of Swindon teenager Owen Dunn has been discontinued.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was 14 at the time.

But after a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 19 May, the case has now been dropped.

Mr Dunn was stabbed to death on 4 December last year on Mazurek Way in Swindon.

Two other teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, are due to appear before Bristol Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing on 7 July.

