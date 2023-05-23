Thousands of tonnes of huge rocks have been shipped from Scotland to Somerset as part of a plan to stop part of the coastline from crumbling into the sea.

Large sections of the cliff near the seaside village of Blue Anchor have been falling away for years.

The erosion is so bad, the Blue Anchor pub had to stop trading in 2018 because it was at risk of falling into the sea entirely.

The main road in the area - the B3191 - has also been closed "indefinitely" at Cleeve Hill near Watchet due to safety reasons.

But now 13,500 tonnes of rock has been shipped to the beach from a quarry in Scotland as part of a £3.8million project to shore up the coastline.

Somerset Council is now starting to move the boulders to the foot of the cliffs. Once in place, they will provide support to the mudstone and a section of the road.

Access to the beach and slipway will remain restricted while heavy machinery is in operation. The work is expected to be completed in September.

The council's lead member for environment and climate change Cllr Sarah Dyke said: “Tackling coastal erosion is a huge undertaking and by providing this extra line of defence we are protecting the local community.”

Lead member for transport and digital Cllr Mike Rigby added: “This has been quite a complex and lengthy logistical operation.

"Thank you to the project teams involved and to all those who live in, or visit, Blue Anchor for their patience while this important coastal defence work takes place and for staying clear of the rock piles.”