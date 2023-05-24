Two people have been arrested following a bank robbery in Bristol yesterday morning (23 May).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Natwest Bank in Straits Parade at around 9:30am.

It followed reports of a man, who was in possession of a knife, threatening staff before making off with cash.

The suspect, wearing a grey tracksuit and hoodie, fled the scene on an e-scooter.

A 42-year-old was arrested at around 6pm on suspicion of robbery and aggravated dwelling burglary and a 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 24 May).

Both remain in police custody.

Now police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.

They are asking anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 5223119763.