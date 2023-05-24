A yacht sunk "almost immediately" after the two people on-board were rescued, a mile off the coast of Ilfracombe.

The 32ft vessel began taking on water at around 8pm last night, 23 May.

At 8.12pm, RNLI Ilframcombe was deployed by the coastguard with the volunteer crew launching two lifeboats in search of the cabin cruiser.

When the crew reached the stranded people they discovered the boat had already been "inundated with water".

The two people on board were taken off the boat and to the lifeboat station.

The RNLI's all-weather lifeboat then attempted to tow the stricken vessel back to shore but it sank completely "almost immediately".

The two people on board were taken off the boat and to the lifeboat station. Credit: RNLI

A statement from RNLI Ilfracombe reads: "We were tasked at 8.12pm yesterday evening by the coastguard to a 32ft cabin cruiser taking on water one mile east of Ilfracombe. There were two people on board. Our volunteer crew launched both lifeboats and found the vessel inundated with water.

"The two people were straight way taken off the boat and put onto a lifeboat each. Our crew sorted the boat out so that the all-weather lifeboat could begin to tow it to the Harbour but the boat completely sank almost immediately."The two casualties were taken to the lifeboat station and the lifeboats were recovered shortly before 10pm."