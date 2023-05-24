Two men have been taken to hospital after a crash in Bristol city centre.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on Victoria Street at around 1.10pm.

The collision involved a white Suzuki Swift and a silver Yamaha Gpd125. All parties remained at the scene.

Two men in their 20s, one of whom was the rider of the moped, went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

There were no reported injuries to the driver of the Swift.

If you saw or have dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation into the collision please call 101 and give the reference 5223121135.